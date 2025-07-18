Aliyah Boston's Caitlin Clark Drink Save Amid All-Star Live Stream Has Fans Laughing

The WNBA All-Star weekend is a thrilling event for fans to witness. Not just because the world's best players are competing on the basketball court, but also the fact that they're all in the same city, confined to the same spaces, which adds a lot of fascination.

But there has never been the sort of access during past All-Star weekends that Minnesota Lynx stars Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman are bringing to the 2025 event at the Indiana Fever's home court. This is because these two (who go by "Studbudz" on Twitch) are live-streaming the entire All-Star weekend.

As a result, fans get to see everything they see, which gives an awesome behind-the-scenes look at what happens between these WNBA players when cameras typically aren't rolling.

The All-Stars are currently partying at some sort of welcome reception event. And arguably the biggest moment of the live stream was when Fever star Caitlin Clark made her cameo.

Clark crashed the live stream, which brought Courtney Williams a ton of excitement. However, as soon as Clark could be seen, her Fever teammate Aliyah Boston was spotted in the background, subtly taking a drink out of Clark's hand so that it wasn't seen on the stream.

CAITLIN IN THE BUILDING!!! She said she spent 3 hours watching the stream at home pic.twitter.com/go0IOuAAGJ — correlation (@nosyone4) July 18, 2025

This moment has since gone viral, and fans are finding it hilarious how Boston is trying to cover for her teammate in this way.

"AB taking the drink out her hand she’s so real 😭😭😭😭😭," one fan wrote.

AB taking the drink out her hand she’s so real 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/hxCv8RKxZU — ✰ (@totallyn0tami) July 18, 2025

Another added, "im crying ab took caitlin’s drink away😭😭😭".

im crying ab took caitlin’s drink away😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OIT5YpsTqf — drafts (@drafts95452567) July 18, 2025

"AB is the best teammate of all time," added a third.

AB is the best teammate of all time https://t.co/sew1uiZB07 — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) July 18, 2025

While Boston's attempt was a valiant one, Clark could be seen with a new drink on the live stream a few minutes later.

Recommended Reading: