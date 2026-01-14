Aliyah Boston’s latest comment adds intrigue to Kelsey Mitchell’s free agency

While there are plenty of appealing free agents for the Indiana Fever to pursue this offseason (once the league office and its players finally agree to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement), most would agree that Indiana's priority should be re-signing Kelsey Mitchell.

Mitchell has been with the team ever since getting drafted out of Ohio State in the 2018 WNBA Draft. Therefore, she has stuck with this franchise through thick and thin and has become a key part of the Fever's turnaround over the past two seasons.

Not only is she an elite offensive threat, but her chemistry with backcourt partner Caitlin Clark makes them arguably the best guard duo in the entire league.

One aspect of Mitchell's impact on the Fever that isn't mentioned much is her locker room presence. This is probably because Mitchell tends to be reserved and soft-spoken in front of cameras, which gives the impression that she's always that way around her teammates.

However, several Fever players have suggested that Mitchell is a lot more loose and open when it's just her and her teammates behind closed doors. And even if her personality revolves around shyness, that doesn't mean she's any less beloved by the rest of Indiana's roster.

Aliyah Boston's favorite teammate pick speaks volumes

Fever star Aliyah Boston does a weekly podcast with Candace Parker called Post Moves. In their January 14 episode, the duo was asked by a fan who their favorite people to play basketball with were.

Parker said Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper, and then noted that if she had to pick one, it would be Copper because of what they accomplished on the Chicago Sky together (winning the 2021 WNBA championship).

Then it was Boston's turn to answer the same question. She said, "I'm also going with two [players]... Caitlin [Clark] and Kelsey [Mitchell]. I love those girls right there! I feel like you could have guessed that."

She then added, "But yeah. Caitlin... and Kelsey, those are my girls. Like, I love those two so freaking much, and I love playing with them. It's crazy. So those are my two."

Hearing Boston mention Caitlin Clark isn't a surprise, as anybody can see how close these two are.

However, hearing Boston mention Mitchell was especially heartwarming because it was less expected. And Boston's praise of her teammate serves as further proof that the Fever need to prioritize bringing Mitchell back and keeping their three-headed monster intact heading into the 2026 season.

