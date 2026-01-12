Aliyah Boston’s new offseason wrinkle could unlock the Fever offense

While the Indiana Fever still has a lot of uncertainty about what their roster will look like heading into the 2026 WNBA season (because much of their 2025 roster will become free agents, which is the same situation every other WNBA team is in), they're still in a better place than every other team.

This is because the Fever has Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston under contract. There's a case to be made that these two are among the 10 best WNBA players right now, and both are still under 25 years old. No other WNBA team has more than one player in this same scenario, and many have zero.

Therefore, the Fever are in a prime position to build around Clark and Boston in free agency. More specifically, they'll want to build around Clark, as she's the point guard and the conductor of their offense when she's healthy. And Clark-run teams operate at their best when they're pushing the pace in transition and spreading the floor with shooting.

May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes the ball while Chicago Sky guard Kia Nurse (11) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Boston provides a nice contrast because she's a dominant presence in the paint, which forces opposing defenses to focus on stopping her from getting the ball and going to work.

Aliyah Boston adds new weapon to her game with three-point shot

However, if there's one criticism of Boston's playing style, it's that she hadn't developed a jump shot during her first three WNBA seasons. If she could do this, it would further open the floor for Indiana and make them even more lethal in the modern game.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And Boston's start to the 2026 Unrivaled season suggests that she understands this and is working on her three-point stroke. This is shown by her making three three-point shots during her Phantom BC's January 10 game against the Lunar Owls BC.

@mikeaalen112735 conveyed how invaluable Boston's ability to shoot a three-pointer for the Fever would be with an X post that read, "🚨🚨 Aliyah Boston is dominating and added a 3 ball. Have fun vs Indy next year that Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston pick and roll just got more scary 🔥🔥🔥🔥".

🚨🚨 Aliyah Boston is dominating and added a 3 ball. Have fun vs Indy next year that Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston pick and roll just got more scary 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9HAGSbCP5X — Michael (@mikeaalen112735) January 11, 2026

Of course, one game of good shooting doesn't mean Boston is a transformed player. But the fact that she's shooting five three-pointers in a game shows that her confidence is growing. And there's plenty of time for that confidence to continue developing ahead of the Fever's 2026 season, which could unlock their offense's full potential.

Recommended Reading: