Aliyah Boston's spicy exchange with Unrivaled foe gets Fever fans excited

Indiana Fever fans are in need of anything to get them excited about the WNBA right now.

There is a sense of dejection among all of women's basketball right now, given the impasse between the league office and the players' associations regarding the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations. These negotiations dragging out this late have created growing concern that a lockout might be in store for the 2026 season.

While no fan wants this, Fever fans would be especially bereft because their roster is in a better position than that of every other franchise, if only because Indiana has both Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston under contract.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and center Aliyah Boston on August 25, 2025. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

In the meantime, Fever fans must content themselves with watching four of their beloved players from 2025's roster competing in Unrivaled.

The good news is that Aliyah Boston provided fans with some spicy on-court content during her Phantom BC team's January 16 game.

Aliyah Boston's Unrivaled trash talk turns heads

At one point in the second quarter of Phantom BC's game against Laces BC on Friday night, Boston blocked Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas' shot. The two that battled for the ball for a few moments before Boston won possession and passed the ball to a teammate.

After that, it appeared that Boston and Thomas were saying something back and forth to each other. X user @FeverBandwagon posted a video of this exchange on X.

A timeout was called shortly after, and Boston could be seen jawing at someone while she was talking back to the bench. It's unclear who she was speaking to from the video that X user @birdology_ posted, but given the timing, it's likely Boston was still talking to Thomas.

"OHHHHHHH THE LEAGUE IS COOKED.



"Cause it unprepared for spicy unapologetic Aliyah Boston mannn 😤😤😤," that X post was captioned.

OHHHHHHH THE LEAGUE IS COOKED.



Cause it unprepared for spicy unapologetic Aliyah Boston mannn 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/4E54xGbhXo — 🦜 (@birdology_) January 17, 2026

Other fans have weighed in with similar sentiments. @chriskay909 wrote, "I just love our @aa_boston!!! 🔥🔥🔥".

"SAY IT LOUD! And, AB is a kind human," added @gigi_dtx.

"Love this version of AB," wrote @SadieRomano2.

@cillughh added, "That’s my BIG AB!!! LFG!!!!"

That’s my BIG AB!!! LFG!!!! — ceeeelllzzzzz (@cillughh) January 17, 2026

"And her fully healthy PG bestie. Going to be wild times in Indy," wrote @steve_sherwood.

@QueenWally added, "Get em AB 🔥".

"Talk your s*** AB," said @ccjunkie22.

"AB & CC gonna be the menace duo," noted @vibelock.

AB & CC gonna be the menace duo https://t.co/aoWE2rurKr — Lee 👑 (@vibelock) January 17, 2026

"look at my center bro we’re winning the chip if everyone’s healthy next season 😭❤️," wrote @liyawhis.

Seeing Boston this full of enthusiasm in Unrivaled suggests she's eager to get back to WNBA action.

Recommended Reading: