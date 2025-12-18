Aliyah Boston Spent Her Birthday With Caitlin Clark and Fever Fans Will Love Why

When the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, fans were hoping that she would be able to develop a solid on-court camaraderie with Aliyah Boston, who Indiana drafted No. 1 overall in 2023 and eventually won the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Given that Boston's final collegiate game came when Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes defeated Boston's South Carolina Gamecocks in the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA tournament (a game in which Clark scored 41 points), one could assume that there might have been some friction between these two young superstars. But any concerns were quelled right away when Clark and Boston seemed magnetized toward each other during Indiana's 2024 preseason training camp.

The chemistry between these two developed throughout Clark's rookie season and into 2025, to the point where they're arguably the best guard-forward duo in all of women's basketball. But even more wholesome than that for Fever fans is that these two have become extremely close friends off the court.

Jul 19, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; WNBA All-stars Aerial Powers, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston look on from the sidelines during the WNBA All-Star Skills Night at the Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Aliyah Boston Shares Caitlin Clark Birthday Dinner Moment

Boston celebrated her 24th birthday on December 11, which happened to be the day before her, Clark, and many other WNBA stars headed to Durham, North Carolina, for a Team USA training camp. And Boston shared how she spent her birthday evening during a December 17 episode of her Post Moves podcast alongside Candace Parker.

When Parker asked Boston about her birthday, Boston said, “It was good! I actually used that day and traveled down to Durham for USA basketball, so that was super fun. But I did go to dinner."

Right as Boston was about to say who she was at dinner with, Parked asked her what she ate. Boston said, "We went to Ruth's Chris, so I had me a steak. A nice little steak and some mashed potatoes. Because Caitlin got the sweet potato casserole, so she got some of that. So we split a little bit of that. It was pretty good though!"

AB had her 24th bday dinner with CC.🥹



“I used that day and traveled down to Durham for USA basketball, but I did go to dinner… we went to Ruth’s Chris… had a nice little steak and some mashed potatoes… because Caitlin got the sweet potato casserole, so we split a little bit… pic.twitter.com/TptZlbwIcO — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) December 18, 2025

Later in the podcast, Boston noted that the entire Team USA squad had a team dinner at Ruth's Chris the night after she and Clark celebrated her birthday there. Although Boston made sure to convey that she ordered a different steak the second time around.

Fever fans should love that Boston decided to spend her birthday getting dinner with Clark, especially since it sounds like it was just the two of them there. This serves as further proof that their relationship is as strong as ever, and conveys why Indiana is in a great spot by having both Clark and Boston under contract heading into 2026.

