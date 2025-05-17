Aliyah Boston Stunned by Technical Amid Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Foul Fallout
The Indiana Fever came away with a dominant 93-58 victory over the Chicago Sky in their May 17 season opener. But tensions got high when Indiana guard Caitlin Clark committed a hard foul on Chicago’s Angel Reese, sending her to the floor. As Reese attempted to confront Clark, Fever center Aliyah Boston intervened to separate the two players. The referees assessed technical fouls to both Reese and Boston as a result.
The tech stunned Boston, but not during the game, as it was afterwards in the postgame interview that she had just been made aware of the decision.
“Wait…I got the tech?” she questioned after a media member brought up the play. Then looking flabbergasted, blurted out, “Oh nooo!” covering her face.
Boston jokingly asked Clark to cover half of the fine that comes after receiving a technical foul, to which Clark responded, “I got it. No worries,” and tapped her hand in assurance.
The incident occurred in the third quarter. Clark's foul on Reese was upgraded to a flagrant 1 after video review, a play Clark was adamant was a take foul that was solely meant to put Reese at the line instead of giving up an easy two points.
It could be assumed that Boston did not think she warranted a tech by her reaction. But given she and the Fever have to face off against the Sky four more times throughout the season, it’s safe to say that there may be some more heated moments for Boston to get between.