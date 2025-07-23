Aliyah Boston Tells Candace Parker Biggest Challenge Indiana Fever are Facing

If someone had told Indiana Fever fans before the 2025 WNBA began that their team would have a 12-12 record through 24 regular season games, this surely would have raised some alarms.

While the Fever went 20-20 last season, expectations were much higher after the Fever added several high-level veteran players to their team in the offseason (such as Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, and Sophie Cunningham) to pair with their core of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Lexie Hull. In fact, Indiana was considered a WNBA championship contender just a few months ago.

But Clark, who is the Fever's on-court conductor, having missed half of the season with injuries has thrown a wrench in the Fever's cohesion.

Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts with a possible injury after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Aliyah Boston Addresses the Fever's Biggest 2025 Season Challenge

Aliyah Boston alluded to a lack of cohesion because of Clark's injuries during an episode of her Post Moves podcast with Candace Parker that was released on July 23, when Parker asked her what the Fever's biggest challenge will be as the team looks to make a run that puts them in playoff position during the season's second half.

"I think it's just the consistency piece, that we just have to do. There has been some games, like you said, we beat New York, and we beat Minnesota. But showing up and making sure that that's what we're doing every single night, because we have the talent," Boston said in response to Parker.

"And I think it's hard, when you look at all the pieces we have on our squad, for teams to actually contain us. And so for us, it's about not letting ourselves get in our own way," she added.

Aliyah Boston on her biggest adjustment & also on the biggest obstacle her and the fever have faced this season to this point. pic.twitter.com/GBq7W5zalL — Krysta (@Krysta____) July 23, 2025

Given how differently the Fever play with Clark on the court compared to when she's not active, it will be hard for Indiana to find this consistency while she's in and out of the lineup.

Ultimately, their biggest chance at making waves in the postseason would undoubtedly be if Clark can get healthy, and Indiana's roster can become fully comfortable with her running the offense full time.

