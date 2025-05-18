Alyssa Thomas Opens Up About Fever Fiancée DeWanna Bonner's WNBA Scoring Milestone
With a little more than three minutes remaining in the Indiana Fever's May 17 game against the Chicago Sky, Fever star DeWanna Bonner drained a free throw that put her at No. 3 all-time in the WNBA's scoring list.
This moment prompted a standing ovation for the Fever's faithful home crowd, caused Indiana's bench to erupt in excitement, and had Bonner showcasing her relief and gratitude about this impressive milestone.
While the majority of Bonner's 7,489 points came during her 10 seasons spent with the Phoenix Mercury, she went to the Connecticut Sun in 2020 and spent five seasons there before signing with the Fever in free agency this past offseason.
During her time in Connecticut, Bonner played with star forward Alyssa Thomas, with whom she ended up getting into a relationship. The couple is now engaged, making a long-distance relationship work while Bonner is in Indiana and Thomas is in Phoenix, playing for the Mercury.
After her team's 81-59 win over the Seattle Storm on May 17, Thomas spoke about her fiancée achieving this WNBA scoring milestone.
"I'm super proud of her. I've been along the ride as she has moved up this ranks," Thomas said of Bonner, per an X post from Jeff Metcalfe. "I know how much it means to her. It's unheard of to be top-three, so that speaks so much to what she does and what she's about.
"I wish I could have been there to witness it, but like I said, I'm super proud of her," she added.
Bonner and Thomas will get to reunite when the Fever and Mercury play for the first time this season on July 30.