Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever Return Indianapolis Colts Support

The city of Indianapolis is on fire right now when it comes to the success of their sports teams.

Of course, they have the Indiana Fever, who recently came one game away from advancing to the 2025 WNBA Finals, despite their roster being depleted due to a staggering number of season-ending injuries. And given that superstar guard Caitlin Clark should be fully healthy for the 2026 season, the future outlook of this franchise is extremely bright.

Then there's the Indiana Pacers, who made it all the way to the 2025 NBA Finals before ultimately coming up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder. And now, the Indianapolis Colts have gotten off to a great start in their NFL season, as they have a 3-1 record and are currently handling the Las Vegas Raiders at home.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen walks up the field Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts head coach Shane Steichen made waves when he wore a Fever shirt when speaking to the media on September 19, one day after the Fever beat the Atlanta Dream in Game 3 of their first-round playoff matchup to advance to the WNBA Semifinals.

"I'll start off, shoutout to the Fever and coach White for getting it done last night, and moving on. Obviously, they've been through some adversity with injuries. It's the next person up for them, so I wish them all the best of luck in the next round," Steichen said, per an X post from the Colts.

When asked about their win, Steichen added, "I thought it was awesome to find a way to win there. It shows just the grittiness, the toughness, the resilience that they're playing with right now. You can see they're all playing together. So, it's exciting for them. It's exciting for the city."

Caitlin Clark, Fever Teammates Repay Colts Support

The Fever roster now has a lot more free time on their hands, given that their 2025 season is in the rearview. And several players on the roster thanked Steichen and the Colts for their support by showing up during their October 5 home game against the Raiders.

Videos of Caitlin Clark, Aari McDonald, and Makayla Timpson holding and wearing custom Colts jerseys are making the rounds on social media, and Clark is clearly content with getting her customized No. 22 blue jersey.

Caitlin Clark & The Fever are on the sidelines at #ForTheShoe game

🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/ZmyDHuDjHg — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) October 5, 2025

While the Fever and Pacers ultimately came up short in their quests for league championships, there's still time for the Colts to make a run. And regardless of their finish to this season, all three of these teams are in a great spot.

