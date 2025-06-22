Caitlin Clark Catches Eyes With Classy Crop-Top Outfit Before Fever vs Aces Game

The Indiana Fever are looking to improve their 2025 WNBA regular season record to 7-6 on June 22, when they head to Michelob ULTRA Arena to play the Las Vegas Aces.

This is an important contest for both teams, especially because neither star-studded squad has performed up to the expectations that were set for them heading into the 2025 campaign. However, perhaps both teams deserve some slack, given that each made major changes to their roster over the offseason.

While these roster moves were undoubtedly upgrades for the Fever, it still takes time for chemistry and cohesion to occur on the court. And with star guard Caitlin Clark having missed three weeks, this threw a wrench in Indiana's learning to gel with each other on the offensive and defensive ends.

But not Clark is back to full health, which bodes well for the Fever's chances against the 2022 and 2023 WNBA champions. And ahead of Sunday's game, Clark turned heads with her pregame outfit.

The Indiana Fever's social media team posted a video of several players' pregame outfits. The first player shown was Clark, who was wearing a light green blazer with matching pants. She then had a white crop-top shirt under that. She also seemed to be complementing the shirt with matching white high heels.

The X post was captioned, "lookin' sharp."

Clark always seems to get a lot of love from the women's basketball community about her pregame outfits. And we expect this classy fit will also receive rave reviews.

