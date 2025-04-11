Caitlin Clark Causes 'Stunned' First Meeting Memory From Comedian Shane Gillis
It wouldn't be a surprise to hear that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was prompting starstruck responses from her non-celebrity fans. However, several recent stories have indicated that the 23-year-old global icon is causing the same feeling among world-renowned names.
During a recent interview with OutKick, two-time NBA champion Mychal Thompson (and father of Klay Thompson) said, "When I was Indy... the only thing I remember about Indy is, when I was leaving the Gainbridge Arena in the loading dock, Caitlin Clark walked right by me. And I froze. I didn't say hello to her. How about that?"
Thompson isn't the only celebrity who has recently gotten starstruck seeing Clark. During a recent interview, Shane Gillis, who is one of the world's most popular comedians, shared a similar story to that of Thompson.
"I just added a third to the people that have stunned me: Caitlin Clark, dude. Caitlin Clark was at the show," Gillis said, per an X post from @aclassyteaparty. He then added, "Before the show, we were in Indianapolis on Saturday, and we were like 'This is the house Caitlin Clark built.'
"We were at lunch and I was like 'It would be ******* sick if Caitlin Clark came to the show, that would be nice.' And then I was pacing back and forth between the show and green room, and then Caitlin Clark walked by," he continued.
"Then I was like 'Do you want to hang out in the green room?' And she was like 'Yeah, sure,'" Gillis said.
"Then I walked in, and I was like,'" he said while going stiff with his body.
Later on, Gillis added, "But yeah, [Clark] was one that got me a little."
Fever fans can't blame him.