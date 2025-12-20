Caitlin Clark CBA Message Finds Support From WNBA Veteran

Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark spoke with the media after a Team USA training camp practice on December 12 and was asked her opinion of the ongoing CBA negotiations between the league office and the players' association.

"I think the most important thing for myself in thinking about these CBA negotiations is like, this is the biggest moment the WNBA has ever seen. And it's not something that can be messed up. And you know, we're gonna fight for everything we deserve. But at the same time, we need to play basketball," Clark said.

She then added, "That's what our fans crave, and that's what all of you crave, as well. You want the product on the floor. At the end of the day, that's how you make your money, that's how you're marketable, that's what the fans get excited about, that's what the fans want to show up for. So it's business, it's a negotiation.

"But like I said, this is the biggest moment in the history of the WNBA, and I don't want that to be forgotten. And it's important that we find a way to play this next season, and I think our fans, even everybody that has played in this league before us, deserve that as well," Clark continued.

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench after a play made by the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Surprisingly, Clark received some backlash from select members of the women's basketball community for these comments. They tried to make it seem like Clark's emphasizing the need for the WNBA to play games in 2026 was her going against the players' association's wishes, since they are seemingly prepared to go on strike and miss games they don't their wishes with the new CBA.

Nneka Ogwumike Echoes Caitlin Clark's CBA Stance

However, the fact that the WNBPA (the league's players' association) reposted her comments on their social media channels later that day serves as proof they backed her comments.

And if there was any more debate, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike (who is the WNBPA President) shared a similar stance as No. 22 when speaking with ESPN for a December 19 article.

"We're looking for a good deal to get done, but I think we're also prepared for whatever it takes for that to happen, while also understanding that we want a 2026 season," Ogwumike said. She later added, "This means we could possibly strike if we need to, but it doesn't mean that we want that to happen... I'm hopeful. I want to play, and I know that I'm going to get a good deal done on behalf of these players, along with the amazing leadership of this executive committee. So I'm looking forward to seeing how conversations can be more collaborative."

WNBPA prez Nneka Ogwumike told ESPN after Thursday's strike authorization vote, "We're looking for a good deal to get done but I think we're also prepared for whatever it takes for that to happen, while also understanding that we want a 2026 season"



More:https://t.co/yWCH0GAADO — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) December 19, 2025

It's good to see Clark receiving support from Ogwumike. Perhaps this can finally quell any undeserved criticism about what Clark had to say.

