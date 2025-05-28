Caitlin Clark Combines Babysitting With Blue Jeans for Fever Pregame Outfit Flex
Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark is not active for her team's May 28 game against the Washington Mystics, which is taking place in CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, a venue that seats 11,614 people.
This is because she's on the mend from suffering a left quad strain that occurred during the Fever's May 24 loss against the New York Liberty. The sentiment right now is that Clark will miss at least the next two weeks, and potentially longer, considering how long it takes her quad to heal.
While this injury is obviously not ideal, it hasn't deemed to dampen Clark's spirits. It also didn't keep her from traveling with her team to this away game in Baltimore.
And not being on the active roster also didn't stop Clark from attracting attention when entering the arena on Wednesday — albeit for a hilarious reason.
Yahoo Sports posted a video of Clark holding the baby of Indiana assistant coaches Karima Christmas-Kelly and Austin Kelly, who is named Zayn. Clark (who was wearing blue jeans, a dark green jacket, and white shoes) made sure to show Zayn off to the cameras. She can be heard saying to him, "This is your moment! Smile!"
It seems that Clark is not only going to be acting as an assistant coach during the Fever's upcoming game, but she's also going to be on babysitting duty for two of the Fever's actual assistant coaches.
Although given by how happy Clark looks in the video, she doesn't appear to be complaining one bit.