Caitlin Clark Continues to be Pacers NBA Playoffs Lucky Charm
The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks by a score of 125-108 on May 31, thus winning the Eastern Conference Finals and earning a trip to the 2025 NBA Finals, where they'll face the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena was absolutely rocking on Saturday, as the home fans were keen to will their team to its first trip to the NBA Finals since 2000.
Of course, the Pacers share the same home court as the Indiana Fever. And Fever stars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull were all present and sitting courtside during this Game 6 win over the Knicks.
This is far from the first time Fever stars (Clark specifically) have appeared at a Pacers home game during these 2025 playoffs. In fact, it marks the 7th game that No. 22 has attended.
And according to an X post from @StatMamba, the Pacers are 7-0 during 2025 NBA Playoffs games when Caitlin Clark is in the building.
If only Clark sitting courtside could have the same winning impact for the Fever, as they have lost in both of their most recent games because No. 22 is still sidelined due to a left quad strain and thus constrained to the bench.
If there's any good news, it's that Clark seems more likely to return sooner rather than later. But hopefully, many Indiana basketball fans can forget about the Fever's current three-game losing streak for at least tonight, and instead celebrate the fact that their other team is back to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.