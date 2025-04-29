Caitlin Clark Conveys Body Benefit of Extended WNBA Break Before Fever Season
By the time the Indiana Fever face off against the Washington Mystics for their first preseason game of the 2025 WNBA season on May 3, it will have been exactly 220 days since Caitlin Clark played in a competitive game.
That's a long time for any basketball player to be away from what they love most. Of course, that doesn't mean Clark took 220 days away from the court entirely, as she spent most of the offseason in Indianapolis, getting stronger and improving upon her already impressive skillset.
The Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league tried convincing Clark to play in their season, which took place for about eight weeks from January to March. But Clark declined, instead electing to prioritize rest and recovery ahead of her team's 2025 campaign.
And when speaking with the media on April 28, Clark spoke about the benefits of this extended break from competing.
"I mean, it was an adjustment for sure," Clark said of not playing for about seven months, per an X post from @clrkszn. "I'm so used to playing basketball. For basically a year of my life, that's all I did. So the rest was certainly great. And I thought it was going to feel long, it really didn't. It felt really short, we played a lot of pickup, we were in here all the time... so like I said, I thought it would feel kind of long and drag a little, but it goes way quicker than you think.
"But that rest aspect for myself, just getting my body where it needed to be, and really working on things that I needed to work on was super important," Clark continued. "But I'm ready to compete again, so I'm excited."
Fever fans are also ready and excited to see Clark compete.