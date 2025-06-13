Caitlin Clark Conveys How Fever Offense Will Change Upon Her Injury Return

On June 13, Indiana Fever head coach declared that, barring any setbacks, star guard Caitlin Clark will be returning to the court for the team's June 14 game against the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty. This comes after Clark missed the past five contests with a left quad strain.

There's a ton of excitement around Clark's return. Not only is she the biggest star in women's basketball, but the Fever floundered without her, as they couldn't come close to replicating the high-paced, potent offense they produce when she's orchestrating the team's attack.

And when speaking with the media after Friday's practice, Clark detailed how the offense will change once she's back running point.

“I don't need to make up for lost time. Just being patient, and getting back into the flow of things, getting back into the flow of playing with my team," Clark said of her return, per an X post from @clrkszn.

"We changed a little bit of what we did on offense while I was out. Just certain actions that we had to be more intentional in, just because, for example, we didn't play out of a pick and roll as much, because that's what I like to do. And some of my teammates, that's not their best strength. They have other strengths, so playing into those strengths more. So just getting back into the flow of doing some of those types of things," Clark continued.

"I think just getting out there and continuing to build my chemistry with my teammates, and playing fast, playing up tempo. I think that's gonna be the best for us," she concluded.

Fever fans can't wait to see what their team's offense looks like with Clark back.

