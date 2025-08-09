Caitlin Clark Conveys Lesson of Getting 'Yanked' from Game by Fever Coach

The best individual performance of Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark's (injury-riddled) second WNBA season came on June 14, when the Fever defeated the defending league champion New York Liberty by a score of 102-88 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena in Indianapolis.

Clark finished this game with her season-high 32 points on 11 of 20 shooting from the field (including 7 of 14 from three-point range) to go along with 9 assists, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

However, it wasn't a perfect outing from No. 22, as she also finished with 7 turnovers. Many of these came in the fourth quarter, when the Liberty were trying to fight back into the game before Indiana ultimately pulled away.

Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots the ball while New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Shares "Learning Moment" From Turnovers Against Liberty

Clark was the guest for an August 8 episode of Bird's Eye View, which is hosted by WNBA legend Sue Bird. At one point in their discussion, Clark spoke about the outcome of some of the fourth-quarter turnovers she amassed during that June 14 contest.

"Even that New York game, where I played really, really well, scored a lot of points... I started the fourth quarter off with like three turnovers in a row, or two turnovers in a row, and [Fever coach] Steph [White] yanked me," Clark said.

"And she was like, 'This is a learning moment... Yes, maybe [a pass] could have been there. Maybe you could have thrown a little bit better of a pass... But do we need that in this moment?' No. And then she subbed me back in, and there was a play where I got a steal, we're going in transition, and Kelsey Mitchell takes off down the middle of the floor," Clark continued.

Caitlin talks about managing risk. In the 4th quarter of the Liberty game Steph pulled her after some TOs as a teaching moment.



“I get a steal and we’re going in transition and Kelsey Mitchell takes off…you don’t understand how hard it was for me to not throw that.” pic.twitter.com/sUl5Y90HFu — correlation (@nosyone4) August 8, 2025

"There was like two people by her, and I literally go to grab the ball and just dribble out, and I literally start smiling so big, and I look at Steph, and I'm like, 'You don't understand how hard it was for me to not throw that.' And she was like, 'Oh, I know. Trust me.' And everybody was like, 'We saw you about to throw that.'

"Just kind of a learning process. And it goes back to, even my shot thing, it's just time, and score, and understanding. I think that's where I can still improve," Clark added.

It's cool to hear Clark reflecting on some of her recent learning moments; especially because it's often easy to forget how much more growth and development she still has ahead of her, given how talented she already is.

Recommended Reading: