Caitlin Clark Conveys 'Lucky' Feeling of Playing With Fever Teammate DeWanna Bonner
The Indiana Fever produced their first win of the 2025 WNBA regular season in emphatic fashion on Saturday, as they routed the Chicago Sky by a score of 93-58.
There was a lot of interest about how the Fever's offense would look this season, given all the new roster pieces they added throughout the offseason (not to mention how new head coach Stephanie White would elect to employ these pieces). After one game, it seems like since there are so many weapons on the team, whoever has the hot hand will get the lion's share of shots each game.
One offensive asset that didn't have a huge game was DeWanna Bonner, as she finished the contest with 7 points in 2 of 9 shooting from the field. However, these 7 points were enough for her to surpass Tina Thompson to move into third on the WNBA all-time scoring list.
After the game, Fever star guard Caitlin Clark sent a strong message about getting to play with Bonner.
"Because she deserves it. She's one of the best players who have ever played the game," Clark said when asked why her team wanted Bonner to pass Thompson's points at the end of the game, per an X post from the Fever's social media account. "[She's] not only a great person, [but a] great basketball player, really great leader for our team.
"So I feel lucky enough to learn from her every single day."
Clark expanded on this sentiment during the postgame press conference, saying, "[Bonner] is a great basketball player, a great person, a great leader. The strongest voice in our locker room is her," per Women's Fastbreak on SI's Robin Lundberg.
"It's fun to have been around her now for about a month, just to get to learn from her and soak it in," Clark continued. "I'm really happy she got to do it at the free throw line, and all the fans could go crazy and cheer for her, because she certainly deserved that moment. It was really awesome to see and be a part of."
Clark, Bonner, and the Fever will look to keep the good vibes rolling during their May 20 game against the Atlanta Dream.