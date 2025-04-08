Caitlin Clark Conveys What's Most Admired About Fever Coach Stephanie White
A lot of talk around the Indiana Fever's successful offseason has been predicated on the players they brought on board to turn this team into a 2025 WNBA championship contender.
And rightfully so, as it's ultimately the players who dictate the outcome of games. But amid all these massive roster additions, it's easy to forget that the Fever also hired a new head coach earlier on in the offseason.
In fact, it feels like Stephanie White has been a member of this team for years (and she has in many ways, given that she both played and coached for the Fever in the past), given how great of a fit she seems for this team.
It's clear that there's a ton of mutual respect between White and star guard Caitlin Clark. And during her guest appearance on ESPN's Bird & Taurasi Show (which was part of the 2025 NCAA national championship game broadcast), Clark sent a powerful message about her new head coach.
"[Stephanie White] is one of the smartest basketball minds I've ever been around. Everybody admires her and the way she coaches, the way she leads. I'm excited to learn from her," Clark said, per a post from the Indiana Fever's X account.
Given that Clark has spent this offseason in Indianapolis preparing for the upcoming season, there's no question that she and White have already been acclimating to each other, both on and off the court. And Fever fans are champing at the bit to see how this connection translates once the season begins.