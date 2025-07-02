Caitlin Clark Crashes Aliyah Boston Interview After Fever WNBA Commissioner's Cup Win

The Indiana Fever defeated the Minnesota Lynx on July 1 by a score of 74-59, thus making them the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Champions.

While this win didn't do anything for the Fever's WNBA regular season standings (the championship game doesn't count toward a team's record), this contest had a much more meaningful incentive than any other WNBA game played in July: The winning team received a a $500,000 prize pool presented by Coinbase, which is divided among the players. In addition, Coinbase is giving $5,000 to each player (for both Indiana and Minnesota).

Therefore, each of the Fever players just became around $50,000 richer after Tuesday's win. While superstar guard Caitlin Clark (who didn't play in the game because she's still on the mend from a groin injury) needs the money less than any other WNBA player, given her many lucrative endorsements, she was clearly still stoked after the game.

This was shown by her crashing Aliyah Boston's postgame interview by running into Boston and screaming at what must have been the top of her lungs right when Boston was asked what she's going to do with her prize money.

The moment was posted on social media by @CClarkReport with the caption, "Caitlin Clark was HYPE".

Caitlin Clark was HYPE pic.twitter.com/1WTWGI7pWY — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 2, 2025

Surely the Fever will be celebrating this victory well into Tuesday night. And assuming that they'll be headed straight back to Indianapolis in preparation for their July 3 home game against the Las Vegas Aces, their plane flight tonight will surely be one to remember.

Recommended Reading: