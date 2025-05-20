Caitlin Clark Dazzles in All-Denim Outfit Before Fever vs Dream Game
The Indiana Fever are gearing up for their second game of the 2025 WNBA season on Tuesday, as they're facing off against the Atlanta Dream at home.
Indiana set some extremely high standards for themselves after they dominated the Chicago Sky by a score of 93-58 during their season opener last weekend. It was extremely impressive to see how fluid and effective Indiana's offense looked, especially because they didn't have their full complement of weapons available to play.
Standout guard Sophie Cunningham rolled her ankle during the Fever's final preseason game, which forced her out of the season opener against Chicago. And before Tuesday's game, the Fever announced that Cunningham wouldn't be suiting up against the Dream, either.
Therefore, that means one less weapon for star guard Caitlin Clark to have at her disposal. Although that surely won't stop Clark from balling out in front of her home fans.
But before Clark could get to hooping, she turned heads with her all-denim pregame outfit, which the Fever showed in a social media post. In addition to the denim jacket and jeans, Clark had on what appeared to be brown and white Nike shoes, which matched her brown handbag.
The Fever played the Dream in their final May 10 preseason contest (the same one where Sophie Cunningham injured her ankle). While the Fever ultimately won that contest by a score of 5 points, top players on both sides didn't receive their normal minutes, which means Tuesday's game will likely look completely different.