Caitlin Clark Declared 2025 WNBA MVP Favorite

Several major sportsbooks have Caitlin Clark currently listed as the 2025 WNBA MVP favorite.

As a rookie, Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark finished fourth in 2024 WNBA MVP voting.

While nobody was necessarily surprised that Clark found a lot of success in her first season of professional basketball (given her generational talent), the speed with which she acclimated to the WNBA game and ascended to its highest levels was staggering; especially because she did so on an Indiana Fever squad that didn't have the same firepower as other top WNBA teams.

Now, the Fever enter 2025 with one of the league's best rosters after a busy offseason. What's more, Clark has had nearly half a year to get stronger, hone her skillset, and prepare for a WNBA season which she now knows what to expect.

This is why it's no surprise that many believe Clark has a great chance of winning the 2025 WNBA MVP award. And according to several prominent sportsbooks, No. 22 is the current favorite to win the award.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Clark is a +200 favorite to win the 2025 WNBA MVP. Right behind her is reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, who is +220.

BetMGM Sportsbook currently has similar odds, with Clark at +200 and Wilson at +210.

It's worth stating that Clark isn't the MVP favorite on every major sportsbook. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has A'ja Wilson at +200 and Clark at +235, while Fanatics Sportsbook has Wilson at +210 and Clark at +215.

Of course, a ton can take place as the season progresses that might effect these odds. But it sounds like fans can gear up for a tight 2025 WNBA MVP award race.

