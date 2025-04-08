Caitlin Clark Details Diana Taurasi's Trash Talk During WNBA Rookie Season
WNBA icons Diana Taurasi and Caitlin Clark have come a long way since Taurasi conveyed to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt that "Reality is coming" for Clark once she entered professional basketball at about this same time last year.
While this led to some in the basketball community to believe there might have been bad blood between Clark and Taurasi, this has since been debunked by the endless praise and acclaim both have shown for each other, including when Taurasi ate her past "Reality" words when speaking with Clark on the Bird & Taurasi Show on April 6.
But any talk of potential beef was squashed when Clark and Taurasi showed each other love during their 2024 regular season games between the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury.
However, their embrace at the beginning of that game didn't stop Taurasi from talking trash (lovingly) to Clark, which the 23-year-old superstar detailed during her appearance on an April 8 episode of Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.
"Somebody that did talk trash was Diana Taurasi, but all in good fun. We were playing them at home, and she fouled me like pretty hard, kind of from behind. And I turned around, and said to the ref and said to her, 'It's intentional, you didn't even go for the ball!'" Clark said.
"She came back at me and I'm like 'All right, do it again!' Then we just kept going back and forth at each other. Then we went down to the other end and one of her teammates got fouled, and we were standing outside the three-point line with each other... and she just came up to me and was like 'I just love ya.' Like, that's awesome," she added.
"Obviously, that's somebody I grew up watching watching their game and idolizing. And I was like 'I love you too!'" Clark continued.
It's awesome to hear how these two can talk trash with each other and then show love one possession later. Clark will need to find someone else for that in 2025, now that Taurasi is retired.