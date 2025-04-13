Caitlin Clark Details 'Favorite Thing' About Forthcoming Fever Golf Outings
Anybody who has played a team sport understands that building chemistry with teammates can be tougher than merely logging hours on the practice court together. And given that the Indiana Fever have many new roster pieces after a busy (and successful) offseason, they'd be wise to find off-court activities to help build cohesion among the team before and during the 2025 WNBA season.
Fever star Caitlin Clark has pinpointed golf as one activity she intends to play with teammates soon, which she detailed during an April 12 interview with Kira K. Dixon for the Masters' Under The Umbrellas show, which took place while Clark was at the Masters golf tournament.
"It's funny, I have a lot of teammates that also don't play, and we talk about it and they're like 'I see you play golf and I really want to try.' It's like they want me to help them get into it, which I think is super cute," Clark said. "And I don't think they realize how hard it's gonna be, but they're like 'I don't know how to swing a golf club.' And I'm like 'I'll help you!'
"It's a great way to spend time with the people you love," Clark continued of golf. "That's my favorite thing about it. Yes, it probably frustrates me a lot, but it's also just a great way to be outside, to meet people, to spend time with people, it brings people together... So I'm giving some of my teammates a few lessons. I don't know if they actually want lessons from me, but I'm gonna try to help them the best I can."
She then added, "They want to go out and play, so we're going to find some courses in Indianapolis and get out there."
It sounds like Fever fans can expect their favorite players to be hitting the links together in the coming months.