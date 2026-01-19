Caitlin Clark echoes Fever fan frustration with Steph Curry comment

Watching Caitlin Clark play professional basketball for the Indiana Fever has brought countless fans nearly unconditional joy.

When Clark is healthy and hooping to her potential, there's nothing more enjoyable to watch from a basketball purist's perspective. Whether it's her extraordinary sharpshooting range, her generational vision and passing prowess, or her competitive fire and passion shining through in big moments, bearing witness to No. 22 feels like a religious experience for her supporters.

That's why they get so frustrated when Clark is subject to excessively physical play from her peers, which has been a common and unrelenting narrative through her WNBA career. It has become all too common to see Clark being grabbed, pulled at, and pressed throughout games, even when the ball isn't in her hands.

Not only is this surely annoying for Clark, but it also makes for a frustrating viewing experience because it keeps her from playing her game.

Caitlin Clark says what Fever fans have been thinking with Steph Curry commentary

If there's any player who gets similar treatment as Clark in this way, it's Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry. And Curry was subject to ceaseless physical contact during his team's January 17 game against the Charlotte Hornets.

When speaking to the media after that game, Curry was asked whether the way that the Hornets bothered him during that game bothered him, given that it was a regular season game. "There's a part of you that fights it, just because it's not real basketball. But there's also a part of it that, it's flattering," he answered, per a video from the @nbasportsauthentic TikTok account.

"Just knowing that you demand that much attention, and also knowing what it does to create shots for other guys on the floor. And I've seen it all, so I know if that's how they want to guard, how I can be effective, not let it take me out of the game. But also, kind of use it to our advantage as a team," Curry continued.

"And then, it's also funny at times, just how aggressive, egregious, it is," he concluded.

The top comment on the post is from Caitlin Clark, who wrote, "We want to see Steph make 12 threes a game stop grabbing him please".

caitlin said let steph cook 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KgM3mGJNJL — correlation (@nosyone4) January 19, 2026

This is ironic because it's the same thing that Fever fans have been thinking and feeling about Clark for nearly two years now. And one would imagine that Clark knows these comments also pertain to her circumstance.

