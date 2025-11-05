Caitlin Clark Fans Point Fingers at Fever Amid Steph Curry Training Advice

Arguably, the biggest story in the WNBA during the 2025 season was the string of soft tissue injuries that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was subjected to.

These injuries (which included two quad strains, one of which was before the season began, and two separate groin strains) limited Clark to 13 regular season games and forced her to miss the entire postseason, where Indiana advanced all the way to the WNBA Semifinals.

This was obviously not ideal for not only Clark and Fever fans, but for all of women's basketball, given that Clark brings an unprecedented amount of attention to the entire sport when she's on the court competing. Hence, there was a lot of frustration league-wide surrounding her injuries, sparking questions about whether the Fever's training staff was doing enough to keep No. 22 as healthy as possible.

Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts with a possible injury after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Steph Curry's Training Stance Sparks Fever Fan Frustration

A clip of NBA legend Steph Curry sharing a story during his November 4 appearance on LeBron James' Mind the Game podcast is turning heads on social media.

"My rookie year, in training camp... I think I probably shot, like, low-30s from three in summer league. And then... [Warriors coach] Don Nelson, he went in the weight room... They were trying to get me to do all these lifts and stuff — I'm shooting like trash in training camp and stuff the first week — [Nelson] walked in there and cussed out everybody in the room. He's like, 'Y'all killing his shot! He's lifting too many weights!'" Curry said.

"For me, I didn't know that as a concept," Curry added. "I know there's a range of body composition to making sure everything moves right... When [Nelson] called it out, I'm like, 'Wait, are they really messing up my shot?'"

It's no secret that Clark spent a lot of time in the weight room last offseason, which seems like a mistake on hindsight, given how her 2025 campaign went.

And Fever fans are using Curry's story to point fingers at the Fever's training staff, such as when @mikeaalen112735 clipped Curry's story and wrote, "Caitlin Clark fans :

Steph Curry talking about how his coach snapped at his training staff when lifting weights. He talks about being careful not to change too much and impact how your body moves. Pay attention Indiana fever please!! 🚨🚨🔥".

"The whole 2024 storyline was 'She needs to get stronger cause this is a physical league and she needs to defend herself.' What damn fools everyone was for buying that," commented @chillcryptworld.

@Maga4Justice added, "I thought that before the season started. Too much muscle too fast".

"It's 100% the team staff's fault for her injuries. She had been a fully healthy athlete since her teenage years until her rookie year and suddenly they have her lifting and gaining muscle. And what happens? For the 1st time in her life she is injured.not with 1, 2, but 3 injuries," added @_x_supergirl.

It's 100% the team staff's fault for her injuries. She had been a fully healthy athlete since her teenage years until her rookie year and suddenly they have her lifting and gaining muscle. And what happens? For the 1st time in her life she is injured.not with 1, 2, but 3 injuries pic.twitter.com/V8xbw9K5vI — Kara ♡ (@_x_supergirl) November 5, 2025

"By the end of her rookie year she already put on enough muscle, idk why they overdid it," said @Jknowsballl.

"it's the muscle gains. but nobody wants to accept. because all be acting like geniuses about human anatomy," wrote @zanniest_.

@tomi_ish added, "They had her on a poor regimen & didn’t manage her injury properly".

"If Stephen Curry is saying it, then their does seem to be some validity that adding too much muscle to quickly is risky," said @CaitlinForThree.

"@AmberLCox @LD_ChalkTalk train caitlin with caution. Also all the players. Please," said @Lucy17763471265.

"What I said," added @DayDreamThis.

It will be interesting to see how the Fever handle Clark's offseason workout and training regimen over the next couple of months, and whether it differs from what they did last year.

