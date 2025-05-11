Caitlin Clark, Fever Stars Send Meaningful Mother's Day Messages
May 11, 2025, marks Mother's Day, which is a time for everyone to reflect on the indelible impact that mothers have had on all of our lives.
It's always cool to see the sort of sentiments that athletes share when speaking about how much their moms have helped them in their lives, both as athletes and as human beings. This is why it was awesome for the Indiana Fever's social media team to relay Mother's Day messages from their players, which was conveyed in a social media post on Sunday.
Among those who sent messages was star guard Caitlin Clark, who said, "My mom means that world to me. She's somebody I talk to every single day, she's like of like that person who's always there to pick you up. She's not somebody that I really go to about the basketball. She's the person I go to about life, which is the most important."
Sophie Cunningham then added, "Oh my gosh, I just love my mom, to be honest. Everyone says we're twins, but I don't see it." She then winked at the camera before adding, "She's just the best mom you can possibly have. She worked a full-time job, but growing up, she was always with us, playing in the backyard, whatever we wanted."
Kelsey Mitchell was the next person who spoke, saying, "My mom is like, let's take mom out of it, I would say woman to woman, and I mean that wholeheartedly, I've never seen a woman do things the way my mom done. From woman to woman, also daughter to mother, everything I know it because of you."
Every other Fever player shared their own powerful Mother's Day messages that surely will move their moms to tears this Sunday.