Caitlin Clark Gets Real About Paige Bueckers Relationship

The eyes of the women's basketball world are on the Indiana Fever's July 13 game against the Dallas Wings. While the Fever are looking to get their 2025 WNBA regular season record over .500 against Dallas, the biggest reason for intrigue in this game is that Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers are playing each other as professionals for the first time.

Clark and Bueckers last played each other during the 2024 NCAA women's basketball tournament. Since then, however, both have spoken very highly of each other. This, combined with them being former teammates, has made many wonder whether they consider each other friends.

And Clark spoke about this when addressing the media before Sunday's game, saying, "I mean, we’ve always been friends. I wouldn’t say we’re best friends and talk all the time. It’s hard when you end up going your separate ways and are at different colleges," per a video from the Fever's YouTube account.

"I’ve always been a fan of hers and always been supportive. And I watch as much as I can, just because I love basketball and I love people that compete, and make their team better. And that's what she has always been able to do," Clark added.

"But I just admire the way she plays, I admire the. confidence she has in herself. Every single night, she steps up to the challenge, she doesn't shy away from anything. And as a competitor, that's what you really love."

Caitlin on her friendship with Paige



There's clearly a ton of mutual respect between these two 23-year-old icons of the sport.

