Caitlin Clark Gives Clear 6-Word Opinion on Sophie Cunningham's Fever Injury Status
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham rolled her ankle during her team's May 10 WNBA preseason game against the Atlanta Dream.
It remains to be seen whether Cunningham will be available to play during the Fever's WNBA season opener against the Chicago Sky on May 17. On May 14, Indiana head coach Stephanie White discussed what the team will miss without her on the court if she can't play, saying, "[Practice] felt a little bit different without Sophie out there, just because she brings so much energy, and she's like this big bright light that comes in."
While Cunningham hadn't practiced for the entire week, it seems that she took part in the Fever's final practice of the preseason on May 16. At least, she took part in the team's half-court shot competition — and drained the basket.
After making the shot, Cunningham could be heard saying, “I told you guys I’m ready to play!”
And it seems that Fever superstar Caitlin Clark agrees with Cunningham's comment, as Scott Agness made an X post that featured another angle of Cunningham's shot and quoted Clark as saying, “I think her ankle is fine.”
If Cunningham's ankle is indeed fine, she will be a big asset for the Fever in taking on the Sky, whose size and strength could pose problems for Indiana.
Although Stephanie White and Indiana's training staff may decide to sit Cunningham to ensure that she's good to go for the rest of the 44-game regular season, along with the deep playoff run that the franchise is hoping will occur later this year.