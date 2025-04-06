Caitlin Clark Has 1-Word for Most Important Thing Fever Added in WNBA Offseason
It's no secret that the Indiana Fever made a ton of moves during the WNBA offseason. The squad turned over more than half the roster and added a new coach in the process, so it will be fascinating to see how Stephanie White uses her personnel when the 2025 season begins.
Said personnel starts with superstar Caitlin Clark. Clark was a guest on ESPN's Bird & Taurasi Show and shared her thoughts on the team's additions and the adjustments that are sure to come.
"Obviously, on paper we have a really good team," Clark said. She then discussed how there isn't much time for the Fever to figure it all out, considering all the new players that are joining the existing core.
"But we should be pretty good," she added. "I think what we needed, we added a lot more experience."
Clark addressed how the 2024 squad was a young team and didn't have much postseason experience in emphasizing why what the new players bring to the table is so important. She then cited DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson, and Natasha Howard as examples of new teammates who can bring leadership to the locker room.
Clark went on to praise White in saying, "Steph is one of the smartest basketball minds I've ever been around. Everybody knows that across the league. Everybody admires her and the way she coaches and the way she leads."
The Fever star made her excitement for the season to start apparent, with the addition of "experience" filling what she felt last year's team was lacking. Clark, of course, isn't alone in being excited that the Fever will soon be back in action.