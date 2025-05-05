Caitlin Clark Has Telling Admission About Fever's New Focus on Defense
The women's basketball community is still buzzing about the iconic deep three-pointer that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark sank during the third quarter of the team's May 4 WNBA preseason game against the Brazilian National Team.
You've surely seen the shot at this point, as it has already amassed millions of views on social media. But we'll still post it here for you in case you want to watch it a few dozen more times.
Sunday's game was the first glimpse of what the Fever's new look roster would look like with Clark running point, as she sat out of their May 3 game against the Washington Mystics. And the Fever were firing on all cylinders, already looking like a team that's poised to compete for a championship.
But offense is only one aspect of the equation. Also crucial is defense, which isn't spoken about nearly as much when it comes to the Fever.
However, Caitlin Clark sent a strong message about defense when speaking with the media after Sunday's win.
"I think [Fever assistant coach] Briann January does a really good job of emphasizing defense, and it starts on that end of the floor," Clark said, per an X post from @clrkszn. "And even getting on me to pick up full court. I’m like ‘Man, I’m not used to this. I don’t do that.' But I'll get better at it.
"I think there's just a tenacity and a competitive spirit. Like, we're still competing with each other to earn time and earn minutes, and some people earn spots," Clark continued. "Also at the same time, like I've said, you want your teammates to do really good, and I think there is that about this team. And you can feel that love, too."
Clark picking up an opponent full court is certainly new to the superstar. But if it helps her team win games, she's surely open to doing it.