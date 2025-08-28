Caitlin Clark Isn't Indiana Fever's Best Clutch Player, per ESPN

It would be hard to argue that anybody aside from second-year Caitlin Clark is the Indiana Fever's most exciting player.

Of course, Clark draws an unprecedented amount of eyeballs and interest just because she's the biggest star in women's basketball. But the reason she became such a big star in the first place is owed to what she can do on the court. The most notorious of Clark's skills is her extraordinary deep three-point shooting accuracy, with her iconic threes from a court's logo becoming the most infamous aspect of Clark's lore.

But sharpshooting isn't Clark's only asset. In fact, many would say that No. 22's top quality is her court vision, which leads to fantastic passing and playmaking opportunities for Clark's teammates. This is what led to her leading the league in assists as a rookie during the 2024 season.

Clark made several buzzer-beater shots to win her Iowa Hawkeyes team games during her record-breaking college career. However, Clark doesn't have a signature game-winning shot under her belt to this point in her WNBA career.

ESPN Calls Kelsey Mitchell Fever's Best Clutch Player

Perhaps Clark not yet having produced this game-winning moment for her WNBA team is what led ESPN to call Clark's backcourt partner Kelsey Mitchell the Fever's "best WNBA clutch player" in an August 28 article.

"The Fever have several great options for taking the final shot, including the efficient Aliyah Boston and the sharpshooting Caitlin Clark," the article wrote.

"But Mitchell led the league in clutch scoring last season (64 points on 48.8% shooting) and is 11th this season in the same category (38 points on 48.5% shooting). Mitchell has been everything for Indiana this year throughout its injuries, including setting a franchise single-season record for points (787)."

There's no question that Mitchell is deserving of mention and has produced many clutch moments for Indiana throughout her esteemed WNBA career.

However, in a late-game scenario where the Fever were fully healthy and needed a last-second basket to win their team a game, most fans would probably hope it was Clark taking that final shot, whether it be behind the three-point arc or driving to the basket.

But having more than one player capable of making a clutch shot is a good problem to have. Hopefully, Clark will be back on the court before the WNBA playoffs begin next month so that she can perhaps prove her clutch bucket-getting ability.

