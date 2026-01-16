Caitlin Clark jokes about defensive focus to Fever coach

It's hard to poke holes in Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's game. Despite Clark being just 23 years old, she is one of the most talented offensive weapons in all of basketball (men's or women's) when she's healthy and able to compete.

The problem was that Clark couldn't keep healthy during the Fever's 2025 season, as she was limited to 13 games because of various soft tissue injuries. But this unfortunate season is now in the rearview, as No. 22 is back to full strength ahead of her third WNBA season in 2026.

Clark is perhaps best known for her sharpshooting ability, particularly her penchant for excessively deep three-pointers. But those who have watched her play know that she's a generational passer and has extraordinary vision, which allows her to see passing lanes that nearly nobody else can see.

May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes the ball while Chicago Sky guard Kia Nurse (11) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

However, this is not to say that Clark is the perfect basketball player. She sometimes forces things that aren't there, isn't as developed with her left hand, and isn't known for being a good defender.

In fact, Clark has gotten some criticism from fans about being aloof on defense in the past, which has led to her falling asleep at that end and allowing easy baskets.

It seems that she doesn't emphasize this component of her game. And this is surely to the chagrin of Briann January, the Fever's assistant coach who focuses on the team's defensive (and who was a seven-time WNBA All-Defensive Team honoree during her own WNBA career).

Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever assistant coach Briann January (right) talks with guard Shey Peddy (5) during the second quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark's quip says it all about Fever coach's focus

On January 16, the WNBA's Instagram account posted clips of Briann January working with young basketball players. The post was captioned, "Growing the game across the globe 🌎Former WNBA player and current @indianafever Assistant Coach Briann January spent time with the next generation at the @jrnba 3x3 in London!"

Clark reposted this on her Instagram story shortly afterward and added the caption, "I know she had these poor kids just repping defensive slides for hours 😭 @bjan_20".

Caitlin Clark's January 16 Instagram story. | Instagram/@caitlinclark22

It sounds like Clark has some trauma about past Fever practice sessions where January was in charge of improving their defense.

January will likely spend a lot of time with Clark during the 2026 season to help her improve on that side of the court and round out the rest of her game. If Clark could become an elite defender, it would make the Fever even more formidable.

Recommended Reading: