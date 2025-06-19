Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull Show Pacers Love With Pregame Outfits Before Fever Game

The Indiana Fever are back in action on June 19, as they start a stretch of road contests on the West Coast, which starts with a game against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday.

There's always a lot of attention on the Fever, largely because they have Caitlin Clark, who is one of the sport's biggest superstars, on their roster. Therefore, this upcoming showdown against Golden State is sure to attract a lot of eyeballs.

However, a lot of basketball fans will be preoccupied by Indiana's other professional basketball team, as the Pacers are playing a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Since the Pacers are down 3-2 in the series, they need to win this game in order to keep their hopes of winning the 2025 NBA championship alive.

And the Pacers are getting love from Clark and her Fever teammate Lexie Hull before the game, as shown by these Indiana standouts' pregame outfits before facing the Valkyries.

The Fever's X account posted pregame photos of both Clark and Hull. Clark is wearing a navy blue jacket with the Pacers logo, while Hull is wearing a beige jacket that says 'Pacers' in the front.

The post is captioned, "Caitlin Clark & Lexie Hull reppin' the @Pacers for Game 6 of the @NBA Finals ahead of tonight's matchup against the Valkyries 🔥💙".

Caitlin Clark & Lexie Hull reppin' the @Pacers for Game 6 of the @NBA Finals ahead of tonight's matchup against the Valkyries 🔥💙 pic.twitter.com/1TKAkjI6Zk — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 19, 2025

The Pacers will need all the help and support they can in order to force a Game 7 against the Thunder. The good news is that Indiana star guard Tyrese Haliburton is active for the game, despite dealing with a calf injury.

