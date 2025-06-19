Indiana Fever On SI

Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull Show Pacers Love With Pregame Outfits Before Fever Game

Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull are repping the Pacers before their June 19 WNBA game.
Grant Young|
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrate Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the New York Liberty, 102-88.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrate Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the New York Liberty, 102-88. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever are back in action on June 19, as they start a stretch of road contests on the West Coast, which starts with a game against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday.

There's always a lot of attention on the Fever, largely because they have Caitlin Clark, who is one of the sport's biggest superstars, on their roster. Therefore, this upcoming showdown against Golden State is sure to attract a lot of eyeballs.

However, a lot of basketball fans will be preoccupied by Indiana's other professional basketball team, as the Pacers are playing a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Since the Pacers are down 3-2 in the series, they need to win this game in order to keep their hopes of winning the 2025 NBA championship alive.

And the Pacers are getting love from Clark and her Fever teammate Lexie Hull before the game, as shown by these Indiana standouts' pregame outfits before facing the Valkyries.

The Fever's X account posted pregame photos of both Clark and Hull. Clark is wearing a navy blue jacket with the Pacers logo, while Hull is wearing a beige jacket that says 'Pacers' in the front.

The post is captioned, "Caitlin Clark & Lexie Hull reppin' the @Pacers for Game 6 of the @NBA Finals ahead of tonight's matchup against the Valkyries 🔥💙".

The Pacers will need all the help and support they can in order to force a Game 7 against the Thunder. The good news is that Indiana star guard Tyrese Haliburton is active for the game, despite dealing with a calf injury.

Recommended Reading:

Published | Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Share on XFollow GrvntYoung
Home/News