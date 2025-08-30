Caitlin Clark Loves Ex-Fever GM's Fine Promise Amid Teammate's 'Assaulted' Stance

Indiana Fever fans are still buzzing about the massive 76-75 road win their team produced against the Los Angeles Sparks on August 29.

Given that both of these teams are battling for the last three WNBA playoff positions, the Fever being able to gut out a win against Los Angeles (who had beaten them in all three previous contests this season) is a gigantic benefit to the Fever's playoff hopes.

Aug 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers (23) reacts after making a three point basket during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Despite the win, members of the Fever team and fan base were extremely frustrated with how the game was refereed down the stretch, as several questionable calls seemingly extended the game for the Sparks, thus giving them a chance to come back that ultimately didn't bear fruit.

Injured Fever star Caitlin Clark was definitely among those frustrated, as she was incredulous at one of the game's referees moments after the game ended, which has since caught attention on social media.

Who was she talking to 😭 pic.twitter.com/e3hGDNzpbX — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) August 30, 2025

Caitlin Clark, Lin Dunn Reply to Sydney Colson's WNBA Fine Concerns

In the wake of Indiana's win, injured Fever guard Sydney Colson (who tore her ACL earlier this month) made an X post that wrote, "At a certain point in the league’s existence, ima need for Kelsey Mitchell to get the same whistle as other stars. The way she gets assaulted is insane actually & I’ve considered roping my sister in to have her office pursue charges."

This prompted a response from Clark, who wrote, "Careful you’re gonna get fined!"

Careful you’re gonna get fined! — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) August 30, 2025

It seems that Colson has already been fined for some of her past comments, and she isn't keen on this happening again. This can be deduced from Colson's response to Clark, which read, "I can’t get no more fine 🥵🫦".

Given how generous Fever fans are and how much they like Colson, it wasn't a surprise to see several fans comment on Colson's post, saying that they would be willing to pay her fine if she received one from her comments.

And it wasn't just fans who made this claim, as Fever senior advisor Lin Dunn (who was formerly the team's GM) also commented on the post, writing, "Agree.. I will help with the fine‼️".

Dunn's fine promise prompted another comment from Clark's who wrote, "Love it. Everyone listen to Lin".

Love it. Everyone listen to Lin — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) August 30, 2025

The Fever organization has remained cohesive in the face of adversity all season long. And it appears they might be doing so once more in case Colson gets fined by the league.

Recommended Reading: