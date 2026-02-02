Caitlin Clark Makes Plea to Adam Silver for Fever Game at MSG
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has never played on the historic hardwood at Madison Square Garden -- but she's looking to change that.
Clark made her NBA broadcast debut Sunday night in the World's Most Famous Arena, helping NBC set the stage for a Basketball Night in America matchup between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. The 24-year-old capitalized on the stage, directing a special request to NBA commissioner Adam Silver on behalf of the Fever.
"First time at MSG for a Knicks game, so it's pretty cool," Clark mentioned to NBC's Maria Taylor. "We have to talk to Adam about that. Even if it's a preseason game, we've got to get it done."
It wouldn't be the first time the Garden has played host to a WNBA game. The venue notably served as the home arena for the New York Liberty from 1997 to 2010 and again from 2014 to 2017. However, MSG hasn't seen a WNBA game since 2018, as the Liberty set up shop in Brooklyn's Barclays Center starting in 2019.
"I don't think the Liberty will want to move a game over here," Clark chuckled. "But we'll play anybody."
Caitlin Clark Praises MSG Energy: 'Different Type of Buzz'
It's not hard to see why Clark has her sights set on the legendary venue.
The current version of MSG -- located between Seventh and Eighth avenues and 31st to 33rd streets in the heart of New York City -- was erected in 1968. One of the oldest sporting facilities in professional sports, the Garden houses the Knicks and the NHL's New York Rangers, on top of countless other events throughout the years.
"I think as a player, this is kind of when you feel the atmosphere the most -- when you're out on the court warming up," Clark noted ahead of tipoff between the Knicks and Lakers. "There's just a different type of buzz."
Clark is no stranger to wild home atmospheres. The Fever led the WNBA with an average home attendance of 17,035 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in 2024; they finished second to the expansion Golden State Valkyries in 2025.
As a senior at the University of Iowa, Clark participated in the highest attended women's basketball game of all time, when the Hawkeyes played DePaul in front of a record 55,646 fans at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 15, 2023.
Of course, there's little that rivals the blend of passion and history that permeates a basketball game at MSG.
"Knicks fans are crazy, and I love it," Clark lauded. "I love people who are passionate about basketball, so it's pretty incredible."
With the current state of CBA negotiations between the WNBA and WNBPA, the league has more pressing matters than staging a game at the Garden. But if the 2026 season can get set up without a hitch, a Fever game at MSG would certainly be memorable.
Lou Orlando is a Fordham University alum, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. At Rose Hill, he covered women's basketball for the university newspaper, the Fordham Ram. In addition to calling games on 90.7 FM. The Brooklyn native enjoys bagels and thinking about random early-2010s athletes, that is when he isn't penning stories for Women's Fastbreak and Indiana Fever On SI.Follow SweetLouuuuu