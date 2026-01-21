Caitlin Clark’s On-Court Feat With Fever Coach Turns Heads

The women's basketball community is counting down the days until they get to see Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark competing on the basketball court once again.

It has been exactly 190 days since Clark's last actual game, when she suffered a groin injury in the final minute of the Fever's July 15 contest against the Connecticut Sun. For those counting at home, that means she has been sidelined for over six months.

The good news is that Clark's groin injury is now fully healed, and she showed this when taking part in the Team USA training camp in Durham, North Carolina, in December. While it was great to know that Clark was back to playing at full speed, there was only limited footage of practice clips from that Team USA camp, and the fact that it only lasted a weekend left Clark's fan base craving more.

Caitlin Clark (17) looks on during a scrimmage at the USA Basketball camp. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

And perhaps even tougher than the 190 days they've had to wait since Clark's last game is that they don't know when she'll be returning to the court. The CBA negotiations are still ongoing, so not only is there no guarantee that there will be a 2026 WNBA season at this point, but if and when a new CBA is ratified, there's no way of knowing when training camp or the regular season will commence.

Caitlin Clark’s Throwing Display With Fever Coach Gets Attention

Just because the WNBA CBA negotiations are at a stalemate doesn't mean that Clark has stopped preparing for her third WNBA campaign. However, this is also giving her a chance to let her hair down, so to speak, which was conveyed by several clips that stemmed from her morning practice in Indianapolis.

Clark posted a January 21 Instagram story of her with a mini football on the Pacers practice court, throwing a pass to Fever assistant coach Rob Dozier. She threw a gorgeous long ball that nestled into Dozier's hands to complete the pass and what would have been a touchdown.

"Someone sign me," Clark's video was jokingly captioned.

Why is CC literally good at everything she does 😭🏈 pic.twitter.com/Os0Xu12jX7 — allison (@_girltalk) January 21, 2026

She then posted another video of a deep football throw and what appeared to be a nice snag by Eddie Ambrose, who might be a member of the Fever's practice squad.

"This is what I'm really dealing with," that video was captioned.

📹: QB1 Caitlin via her instagram story! pic.twitter.com/YrIyK0TFvR — offszn caitlin clark source (@CLRKSOURCE) January 21, 2026

It's good to see that Clark is back to having fun on the court. Yet, while this is fun for her fan base to see, they would prefer basketball highlights rather than football ones.

