Caitlin Clark Reacts to Aliyah Boston’s Christmas Movie Rankings

Christmas is almost upon us. In just over 24 hours, the world will get to celebrate perhaps the most beloved global holiday among friends and family.

While Christmas is rich with time-honored traditions (decorating the tree, opening presents, mistletoe over the door, and stockings over the fireplace, just to name a few), one of the most potentially controversial comes to Christmas movies.

Just about everybody who celebrates Christmas enjoys Christmas movies. However, there is some debate about what actually constitutes a Christmas movie. Some feel that if there is a Christmas-specific scene in the movie (such as in Harry Potter or Die Hard), then it can be called a Christmas movie. Others are much more strict with their Christmas movie designation, asserting that one of the movie's central themes must be Christmas for it to qualify.

Regardless, there's a relatively short list of classic films that families like to throw on the TV at some point on December 25. And the debate about which of these is best (and therefore should be watched) can get as contentious as the debate about what constitutes a Christmas movie.

And it seems that Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston takes her Christmas flicks seriously.

Caitlin Clark is Conflicted Over Aliyah Boston's Christmas Movie List

Boston does the Post Moves podcast with WNBA legend Candace Parker. And on December 23, the show's Instagram page posted Boston speaking about her top five Christmas movies.

"So I go Home Alone, one. Then I go Home Alone 2, and then I go Home Alone 3," Boston said.

When Candace Parker asserted that Home Alone 3 didn't even have McCauley Culkin (who's the main character in the first two Home Alone movies), Boston said, "I don't care! Home Alone at all? Are you kidding me?"

"And then I go Elf," Boston continued. "I really just want to have a top four. But if we have to have a top five, I'll squeeze in Polar Express, just by default."

It seems that Boston's star teammate, Caitlin Clark, doesn't quite know how to feel about Boston's list. She commented on the post, first writing, "Home alone 3. She just gets it 👏🏻🤌🏻".

But Clark wasn't done weighing in, as she also added, "but not above elf. But yes".

It sounds like No. 22 is partial to Will Ferrell's classic Elf film, although it's unclear whether she would put Elf at No.1 overall or slot in behind the first two Home Alone movies.

Regardless, it seems that Clark is content with Boston's Christmas movie ranking.

