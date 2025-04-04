Caitlin Clark Reveals New NCAA Fandom After Former Iowa Coach Leaves Hawkeyes
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is always going to be an Iowa Hawkeyes fan through and through, given that's where she went to school and where she produced a legendary collegiate career.
However, this doesn't mean her NCAA fandom is limited to the Hawkeyes. After her boyfriend Connor McCaffery was hired to be an assistant coach of the Butler University men's basketball team last year, Clark was seen attending several of the Butler team's games and even sporting their apparel from time to time.
And Clark now has a new NCAA team to root for, as the Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) women's basketball team announced on April 4 that they had hired former Hawkeyes assistant coach Raina Harmon as the program's new head coach.
Harmon spent the past eight seasons as an assistant coach under Lisa Bluder and then Jan Jensen, and therefore was on the sidelines for Clark's entire college career.
In an April 4 press release, Harmon is quoted as saying, "I am absolutely honored to be named the next head coach at Florida Gulf Coast University. This position is one of the best jobs in the country and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such a prestigious program."
It didn't take Clark long to show Harmon love on this new job, as she reposted an announcement from FGCU's women's basketball team on her Instagram story and wrote, "It's go eagles now!! @raina 15 EARNED IT!!!!!"
It will be interesting to see whether the Hawkeyes schedule games against Harmon's new team in the coming years.