Caitlin Clark Reveals Technical Foul Vow Made to Fever Coach Stephanie White
Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark is no stranger to racking up technical fouls. Her first season in the WNBA, the rookie tallied six techs—edging dangerously close to the league’s seven-technical limit, which triggers a one-game suspension.
“I was close to getting suspended for our last game,” Clark conveyed on an appearance on the Bird &Taurasi Show Sunday. The trio swapped battle stories about their run-ins with WNBA whistles, reliving some of their more memorable moments with the league’s officiating.
“I got two for slapping the stanchion of the hoop and then I got another one for accidentally hitting someone in the eye so, half of mine weren’t even like me getting to talk to the refs,” Clark stated.
Clark was in good company as show host, as Taurasi amassed plenty of technical fouls herself. In the 2024 WNBA season, the then Phoenix Mercury guard received seven techs, resulting in a one-game suspension. However, her seventh technical and suspension were later rescinded.
During the segment, Taurasi and Bird playfully forecasted Clark's next season technicals number to exceed four when Clark interjected, “Under [four]. I already told Steph two,” referring to the pledge she made to her new Fever head coach, Stephanie White.
Taurasi wasn’t buying it, repeating, “No way. No way.” And it seems fans weren’t convinced either, posting to social media with playful jabs at Clark’s vow to not exceed two technicals.
But if anyone can overcome doubt, it’s Clark, as she seems to have an uncanny ability to conquer anything she sets her mind to.