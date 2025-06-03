Caitlin Clark Roasts Sophie Cunningham's Physical Appearance Flaw in Hilarious Story
The Indiana Fever will be without standout guards Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham for their June 3 game against the Washington Mystics. This is because Clark is still on the mend from a left quad strain, while Cunningham re-aggravated the ankle injury she suffered during the preseason in Indiana's May 30 game against the Connecticut Sun.
Given Clark and Cunningham's great relationship, there seems to be little doubt that these two will be having fun on the sidelines on Tuesday (despite both surely badly wanting to play). In the meantime, both are poking fun at Cunningham for another injury she appeared to have recently experienced: a chipped tooth.
Cunningham made a TikTok post on June 3 that was captioned, "tell me you play in the W without telling me you play in the W". At one point in the video, she shows off a chipped front tooth.
Cunningham is still clearly in good spirits after this supposed injury and can laugh about it. And this prompted a hilarious post from Clark, which was featured on her "close friends" Instagram story on Tuesday.
Clark posted a photo of Jim Carrey's character in Dumb and Dumber (1994) smiling with a chipped front tooth. The story was captioned, "Sophie".
Cunningham clearly got a kick out of this story, as she took a screenshot and posted it to her own Instagram story shortly after Clark's initial post went up.
It will be funny to see whether these two play up Cunningham's chipped tooth at any point during Tuesday's game.