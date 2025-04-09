Indiana Fever On SI

Caitlin Clark's 1-Word Kelsey Mitchell Verdict Says It All

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark got honest about her backcourt partner in crime, Kelsey Mitchell.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) celebrate during the first half of a game Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Indiana Fever's successful 2024 WNBA season was largely owed to their dynamic duo backcourt of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

After the team experienced a rough 1-8 start to the regular season, Clark and Mitchell finding their on-court chemistry together as the season progressed turned the Fever's fortunes around, which orchestrated a run in the second half of the season that ultimately got Indiana into the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016.

And with the Fever adding several valuable pieces to their roster over the past several months, these two guards will have added firepower to play with in 2025.

Clark was the featured guest on an April 8 episode of Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. And at one point in the discussion, Clark got honest about how she views her backcourt running mate.

"Kelsey is great. Kelsey is probably one of the most underrated people in the league," Clark said, per an X post from @ericaf455.

"Obviously, she has been an All-Star in back-to-back years, she has been tremendous, she has been with the Fever for, I think this will be her eighth season now. And I just feel very fortunate to come in and be able to play with a guard like her. She's really, really good," Clark added of Mitchell.

Clark calling Mitchell "underrated" is definitely warranted. Despite all her accolades and sustained success, it seems like many people in the league slept on Mitchell over the past few seasons because the Fever weren't doing well as a team.

However, now that Indiana is poised to become a WNBA championship contender in 2025, Mitchell should start receiving more attention and respect.

