Caitlin Clark's 10-Year WNBA Career Timeline Talk Raises Eyebrows
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark only needed one season in the WNBA to continue building upon the already extraordinary fanbase she amassed during her four seasons spent playing college basketball with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
While so many of these fans are compelled by Clark's personality, there's no doubt that the basis of her superstardom is what she can do on the basketball court. Her record-breaking rookie season proved that fans have a ton to look forward to when seeing what Clark can accomplish in the future.
Since Clark is just 23 years old, it's too early to predict how long she'll be in the sport. However, the Fever star made a comment during her April 6 guest appearance on ESPN's Bird & Taurasi Show during the 2025 NCAA national championship game between UConn and South Carolina that suggested she might already have a timeline in mind when it comes to calling it a career.
At one point in her appearance, recently retired WNBA legend Diana Taurasi said to Clark, "I'm more busy now, so if I give you any advice, play as long as possible."
Clark responded by saying, "We'll see. We'll get to 10 years, then we'll think about it."
It's interesting to hear Clark say 10 years, if only because most WNBA legends (such as Bird and Taurasi) play nearly double that. Then again, Clark's idol is Maya Moore, who only played eight WNBA seasons.
Of course, this comment from Clark needn't be taken to heart, and is far from a set career expiration date. But it's still interesting to hear her say that a decade of WNBA service time might suffice for her.