Caitlin Clark's 2-Word Summary of Fever Win vs Aces Says It All

The Indiana Fever continued their winning ways in Game 1 of their WNBA Semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces on September 21, as they cruised to an 89-73 victory on the road.

It's truly extraordinary how great the Fever are playing right now, as Sunday's game never seemed in doubt, despite the Aces being the hottest team in the sport over the past several months. Yet, Stephanie White seemed to concoct the perfect game plan, especially when it came to containing 2025 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.

Wilson scored 16 points on 6 of 22 shooting from the field, also adding 13 rebounds to her tally. As for the Fever, they were led (once again) by Kelsey Mitchell, who scored a whopping 34 points which included her draining four three-point shots.

Sep 21, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) fouls Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first quarter in game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The results of this year's WNBA MVP award were announced on Sunday morning, and Mitchell finished at No. 5 overall in the voting. She amassed four fourth-place votes and 48 fifth-place votes to make for a total of 93 points. And her Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, finished right behind her, as she got one fourth-place vote and two fifth-place votes.

Caitlin Clark Shows Kelsey Mitchell Love After Fever Win

Of course, the Fever producing this postseason success is made even more impressive given that they don't have superstar point guard Caitlin Clark (who finished fourth in WNBA MVP voting last year, despite being a rookie) on the court, as she's sidelined for the season because of an injury.

Clark has still been showing her Fever squad support on the bench, though. And it didn't take her long to show Kelsey Mitchell love via social media in the wake of Sunday's win.

"Kelsey unreal," Clark wrote in the X post, which already has 70,000 views in less than 30 minutes.

Kelsey unreal — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) September 21, 2025

Fever star Sophie Cunningham (who is also out for the season because of a torn MCL she sustained during a game on August 17) only needed one word to convey her stance on Sunday's win, as she wrote, "sheeeeeeesh".

sheeeeeeesh — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) September 21, 2025

While the job is far from done for the Fever, the fact that they've now taken the Aces' home field advantage and punched them in the mouth in the first game of this series speaks volumes.

Indiana now has another game on the road against the Aces on September 23 before heading home for two contests in Indianapolis next week.

Recommended Reading: