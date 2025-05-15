Indiana Fever On SI

Caitlin Clark's 4-Word Message on 'Fast' Fever Free Agency Success Speaks Volumes

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark only needed four words to convey the difficulty of attracting free agents to the franchise.

Grant Young

May 4, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in action against the Brazil National Team at Carver-Haweye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
May 4, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in action against the Brazil National Team at Carver-Haweye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever spent most of the past decade at the bottom of the WNBA regular season standings each year. In fact, the Fever still have not won a playoff game since 2015, when they lost in the WNBA Finals to the Minnesota Lynx. They also haven't had a regular season record above .500 since that 2015 campaign.

But when Caitlin Clark was drafted by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, it felt like an injection of optimism for this franchise.

Perhaps expectations were overly high during Caitlin Clark's first season. However, most would agree that the Fever going 20-20 and making it to the playoffs (despite not winning a game once there) constituted a successful year for the team.

Then came this past offseason, where the Fever added a new head coach in Stephanie White and added several impressive weapons to their franchise, including veterans and former WNBA champions DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard.

In other words, the Fever became a top free agency destination because of Clark. And in a May 15 article from Sports Illustrated, Clark spoke about how easy it was to attract these elite players.

“People want to come here and play with us and be a part of this organization. Honestly, in our case, it worked out pretty fast," Clark said.

"Everyone wanted to come."

There's no question that players wanted to join the Fever because of what Clark brings to the franchise both on and off the court. Now it's time to see how far Clark and these offseason recruits can carry Indiana this season.

