Caitlin Clark's Apparel Choice Amid Viral NBA Playoffs Appearance Gets Props
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has a unique knack for going viral for just about anything, which is owed to her massive star power. While many of these viral moments are owed to what Clark can do on the basketball court, her off-court adventures also attract a lot of attention.
This was made the case once again on April 19, when she was attending the Indiana Pacers' NBA playoffs game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Clark was shown on the arena's jumbotron at one point during the game. And as soon as she was, she pulled the son of her Fever head coach, Stephanie White (who was wearing Clark's No. 22 jersey) into the frame.
An X user posted a video of this taking place with the caption, "there was a little kid in the pacers game wearing caitlin's jersey so she called him over 🥹🥹".
The post already has 8.2 million views.
This isn't the only aspect of Clark's appearance that's getting attention. The fact that she's wearing the shirt that the Pacers give to every fan is also getting props.
"If Caitlin Clark can wear the playoff shirt so can you," one X user wrote in a post that has over 850,000 views.
Another fan added, "Caitlin Clark, basketball superstar and icon, wearing the shirt. It's not hard."
The implication behind these posts is that Clark doesn't think she's "too cool" to wear the shirt, as some fans who attend these games and wear these shirts apparently think they are.
Clark can do no wrong in the eyes of many basketball fans, even with something as simple as a shirt.