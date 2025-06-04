Caitlin Clark's Botched Ball Bounce Has Fever Fans Saying the Same Thing
Considering everything she has accomplished in her basketball career, it's easy to forget that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is still just 23 years old.
Not to mention that No. 22 is expected to conduct herself with the utmost grace at all times, given the massive spotlight that's always on her. And she typically always does a fantastic job of handling this spotlight.
However, Clark is also known to showcase her goofier, more childish side when the circumstance calls for it, which has been a joy for her fans to see. And one of these circumstances has arrived during the Fever's June 3 game against the Mystics, where Clark could be seen playing with a (presumably rubber) bouncy ball before the game began.
The Fever's social media team posted a video of Clark bouncing the ball before the game, only for it to take an absurdly high bounce that caromed past her and into the first row of courtside seats.
"pregame shenanigans with Caitlin Clark 😅," the post wrote.
Fans in the comments are all in agreement that this display is further proof that Clark is still just a kid.
"She really is like a big kid I swear lol 😭😭😭😭
"I love it," one fan wrote in a reply.
Another wrote, "who let this kid inside?? 😭😭😭😭".
"she's just a kid 😭😭😭 my shaylaaa," another added.
This pregame bouncy ball bit proves Clark can still provide her fans entertainment, even when she's not fit to be playing in games.