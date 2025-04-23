Caitlin Clark's Cannon During NBA Playoffs Fever T-Shirt Toss Turns Heads
It's no secret that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is a generational talent on the basketball court and an overall incredible athlete.
However, the 23-year-old's athleticism isn't tied to basketball. She was also a fantastic soccer player in high school, and likely could have played in college or even professionally if she'd dedicated herself to soccer instead of basketball.
Although what Clark displayed during the Indiana Pacers' NBA Playoffs game on Tuesday might have convinced some that she could have been a quarterback in football.
At one point during a pause in the playoff action, Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, DeWanna Bonner, and several other members of the Fever came onto the court and began throwing T-shirts into the crowd.
Several fans have taken notice of Clark's cannon when making these throws.
"Caitlin even throws amazing … there’s nothing my baby GOAT can’t do," one fan wrote.
Another added, "okay but why is caitlin clark’s arm so goddamm lethal 😳😳".
"Yes, the Indianapolis Colts are currently in need of a quarterback,.... Maybe CC 🤔," a third added.
Time will tell whether the Indianapolis crowd seeing Clark and the other Fever players will be enough to energize them enough to help will the Pacers to victory, as they're currently facing the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.
What's for sure is that Fever fans only have to wait a few more days before Clark is back on the basketball court, as Indiana's 2025 WNBA season training camp begins on April 27.