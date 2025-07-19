Caitlin Clark's Chic Outfit Before WNBA All-Star Game Has Fans Saying Same Thing

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is mere hours from being underway, as the world's best female basketball players will be taking the court in what's sure to be a thrilling contest for the Indiana Fever's home fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.

Well, not all of the world's best female basketball players will be playing on Saturday. In fact, the player whom the basketball world wants to see the most won't be suiting up. Star guard Caitlin Clark announced on July 17 that she wouldn't be able to play in the game (despite being a team captain) because of a groin injury she suffered against the Connecticut Sun earlier this week.

While Clark isn't going to be playing in the game, she's still stealing headlines with the outfit she wore before it began.

Robin Lundberg of Indiana Fever On SI posted a video of Clark making her All-Star Game entrance with the caption, "Caitlin Clark arrives to WNBA All-Star Game". Clark can be seen wearing a black jacket with black pants, black high heels, and a button-up white undershirt that is designed by Prada.

Caitlin Clark arrives to WNBA All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/9u49vWhko7 — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 19, 2025

Fans are in agreement about Clark looking like a business executive with the outfit, as one wrote, "CEO Caitlin is back!"

"Dressed like a CEO, I love it," another added.

Dressed like a CEO, I love it. https://t.co/ReasZjbPCs — Essay (@sisiese) July 19, 2025

"Dressed like a CEO cause she run the league !" wrote a third.

Dressed like a CEO cause she run the league ! https://t.co/KUQAwzwTeo — PanOS 🃏 (@Wankstablook) July 19, 2025

It will be interesting to see what Clark is wearing when her All-Star team takes the court on Saturday, and if she'll change into something that more resembles a warm-up jersey or if she'll keep this CEO-centric look.

