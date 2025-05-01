Caitlin Clark's Crash Out After Reaction Game Fail Has Fever Fans In Stitches
The Indiana Fever's social media team has received a ton of praise for how they've satiated fans during this past WNBA offseason. Whether it's posting quotes from interviews, clipping videos from workouts, or finding other ways to engage Fever fans, Indiana's content team has found fresh ways to keep their fan base entertained ever since the Fever's 2024 season ended.
Now that the 2025 (pre)season is just two days away, there will soon be no shortage of in-game content to come from the Fever. However, that doesn't mean their social media channels are slowing down when it comes to off-court excitement.
And this was made clear on May 1, when they posted a video of various Fever players trying their hand (literally) at a game that tests the hand-eye coordination and reaction speed by dropping six batons from about a foot in front of the player, with the player supposed to catch each baton as they fall.
When it became star guard Caitlin Clark's turn, she caught the first two batons with ease, then couldn't secure the next four. And given how competitive Clark is, it's no surprise that she crashed out afterwards by spiking the batons in her hand and then stomping the floor in frustration.
This crash out reaction has Fever fans cracking up, with one X user writing, "Now THAT is an epic Caitlin Crashout".
Another fan added, "I’m def taking the over 4.5 on techs for CC this season 😂".
"of course my fave menace was so competitive and then crashed out when she didnt do well 😂," a third wrote.
Hopefully, Clark can contain herself better once the games begin, so as not to flirt with the mandatory suspension for too many technical fouls she nearly received as a rookie.